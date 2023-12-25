Coetzee on facing Rohit, Kohli: ‘I want to test myself against the best’

Coetzee on facing Rohit, Kohli: ‘I want to test myself against the best’

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and a number of senior Indian players return to action during their Test series against South Africa.

India face South Africa in a Test series starting Tuesday with the first match set to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The hosts have never lost a Test series at home to India but they face a significant challenge this time around, with senior members of their pace battery either out due to injury or just about recovering from them. This has pushed some of the younger pacers in the team to the fore and at the forefront is Gerald Coetzee.

The 23-year-old had been one of the standout players in the 2023 World Cup, where South Africa were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual champions Australia. He made his Test debut in March this year, playing both of South Africa's home games against the West Indies. Coetzee took eight wickets in the series but, if selected for the two matches against India, will be facing a significantly more challenging proposition with most Indian batters exhibiting good form in ODI cricket off late.

Coetzee says that he is looking forward to the challenge and especially wants to test himself against the likes of India captain Rohit Sharma and stalwart Virat Kohli. "The Test series against India will be my toughest challenge in the longest format. I want to test myself against the best. Virat Kohli and Rohit are big players," Coetzee told RevSportz.

"I am a competitor and want to be tested at the highest level. But for them, I don't think it will be anything new. They are class batters. It will be a great learning experience for me."

Coetzee has often drawn comparisons to South Africa pace great Dale Steyn, particularly for his aggression and his vein-popping celebrations after taking a wicket. He said that Steyn is an idol of his. "My cricketing hero was Dale Steyn. I met him when I was going through a rough patch in red-ball cricket. He was very helpful and we had coffee together. I share a good relationship with him and hopefully, I will play under him in the future," he added. India's first Test against South Africa is set to take place from December 26 to 30. The second Test will then be held in Cape Town from January 3 to 7.

