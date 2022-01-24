‘Cocaine, spot-fixing & stress’: Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor pens horror story of being blackmailed by Indian businessman

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 January, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 03:58 pm

Related News

‘Cocaine, spot-fixing & stress’: Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor pens horror story of being blackmailed by Indian businessman

The cricketer revealed he was initially approached with the proposal of sponsorship and planning a domestic T20 league in Zimbabwe. 

Hindustan Times
24 January, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 03:58 pm
‘Cocaine, spot-fixing &amp; stress’: Zimbabwe&#039;s Brendan Taylor pens horror story of being blackmailed by Indian businessman

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor on Monday left a note on Twitter, where he revealed how he was forced into spot-fixing. Taylor, in the four-page note, penned down nerve chilling details and alleged that an Indian businessman had tricked him into it by inviting him to a dinner party. 

The former cricketer, who has represented Zimbabwe in 34 Tests and 205 ODIs, also hoped that this gesture of his will inspire emerging cricketers not to get involved in such unfair means.

Taylor also mentioned that he has been carrying the "burden" for two years and how the incident had a "profound effect on his mental health." 

Giving a clear picture of what exactly happened, the 35-year-old wicketkeeper said the incident took place in October 2019 when he traveled to India. As mentioned by Taylor in the note it took place at a time when his six-month salary was still pending from Zimbabwe Cricket and the country's participation in the international arena looked bleak. 

The cricketer revealed he was initially approached with the proposal of sponsorship and planning a domestic T20 league in Zimbabwe. 

However, the trip didn't go according to plan as he visited a party where the businessman along with his associates were indulging in drugs apart from the regular drinks. Taylor failed to resist the offer and "foolishly" took drugs, a video of which was later used by the alleged party to blackmail the cricketer. 

Taylor mentioned he was initially offered USD 15,000 and was later assured to be paid another USD 20,000 after he "completed the job." Scared with the blackmailing, the cricketer in his note stated that he accepted the money, which he felt was his only escape route from the country. 

The former cricketer, who was diagnosed with shingles after returning home, reported the matter to ICC after four months. 

He further clarified that he has "never been involved in any form of match-fixing", adding that he also has no issues with any sort of penalty, which the global cricket body plans to impose. 

Taylor concluded that he will be checking into a rehabilitation centre on January 25 and remains optimistic to get his "life back on track."   

The 35-year-old had captained Zimbabwe in 71 matches from 2011 to 2021 in all the three formats. He was initially appointed as a full-time captain between mid-2011 and mid 2014, before Zimbabwe opted for split captaincy following which he only led the country in the red-ball format. 

He announced retirement from international cricket towards the end of 2015 World Cup and traveled to the UK under the Kolpak deal. After playing for a little over a year, Taylor announced comeback to international cricket towards the end of 2017.

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was also handed a ban by the ICC last year for breaching the anti-corruption code.

 

Cricket

Brendan Taylor / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

3h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

4h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

7h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

23h | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

23h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

1d | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’