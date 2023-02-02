Coaches and captains in Pakistan are not only criticised but also abused: Akram

Coaches and captains in Pakistan are not only criticised but also abused: Akram

Amid all this, legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was asked whether he would be interested to be the coach of the Pakistan team. The former captain came up with a resounding 'no', adding that coaches in Pakistan are not only criticised but also abused.

Coaches and captains in Pakistan are not only criticised but also abused: Akram

Pakistan cricket is in an interesting stage. There has been a change of guard in PCB with Najam Sethi returning to the scheme of things in place of Ramiz Raja, which has resulted in a complete overhaul of the selection committee and the same might be the case with the coaching staff. 

Mickey Arthur has reportedly agreed to be an online coach for Pakistan. He is currently the head coach of Derbyshire and has no intentions to leave that. Meanwhile, he will continue to assist the Babar Azam-led side through online meetings. The reports further add that he will be physically coaching the side during the World Cup in India later this year.

Amid all this, legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was asked whether he would be interested to be the coach of the Pakistan team. The former captain came up with a resounding 'no', adding that coaches in Pakistan are not only criticised but also abused.

"I can accept criticism if the team is not doing well. But in Pakistan cricket, it is intolerable the way the captain and coaches are not only criticised but also abused by everyone," Akram said in an interview as quoted by PTI.

"The abuse and at times hate which the captain and coach have to bear, I don't think I am up to it. I don't have that tolerance level, especially when it comes to the use of social media. They are some people who I think only sit on Twitter day and night to send out negative comments."

Akram added he didn't want the extra baggage of stress that comes with coaching the national side. "League cricket is different, the pressure and expectation levels are different, which is why I am involved with the Karachi Kings side in the PSL."

The pace-bowling legend said that as coach of the Karachi side, some players routinely approach him and discuss cricket and he is always there to help and guide them.

"I am always willing to be of service to Pakistan cricket but not at the cost of having to bear unnecessary criticism and abuse from anyone out there."

