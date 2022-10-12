Clubs to receive over $200m World Cup compensation

This compensation will be paid to "all clubs" for which the footballer has played in the two years before the World Cup.

Photo: FIFA
Photo: FIFA

FIFA will distribute 209 million dollars (215 million euros) to clubs that release their internationals for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the same amount as four years ago in Russia, football's world governing body announced on Tuesday.

Each club will receive "approximately 10,000 dollars" for each one of the days the relevant player remains with his national team during the tournament, including the preparation period.

This compensation will be paid to "all clubs" for which the footballer has played in the two years before the World Cup.

FIFA originally set up the system ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in agreement with the powerful European Clubs Association (ECA), whose members provide most of the participants in international competitions.

During the 2018 World Cup, 416 clubs from 63 national federations shared the same amount.

 

