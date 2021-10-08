Club Cup Hockey: Abahani, Mohammedan make flying starts

Sports

UNB
08 October, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 03:25 pm

Club Cup Hockey: Abahani, Mohammedan make flying starts

In the day's opening match, Dhaka Mohammedan SC outplayed Ajax SC by 8-2 goals while in the day's 2nd match, Dhaka Abahani crushed Police AC by 5-0 goals. 

UNB
08 October, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Club Cup Hockey: Abahani, Mohammedan make flying starts

Dhaka Abahani Limited and Dhaka Mohammedan SC made a flying start in the SIBL Club Cup Hockey Tournament outplaying their rivals in the opening day's matches at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium here on Thursday.

In the day's opening match, Dhaka Mohammedan SC outplayed Ajax SC by 8-2 goals featuring four goals by Ashraful Islam in the 16th, 25th, 36th and 58th minutes.

Rajib Das struck, Sarwar Morshed and Nasir Hossain scored one each for the black and whites Mohammedanx while Sabbir Hossain and Mosharaf Hossain Kuti contributed one each for the Elephant Road outfit Ajax SC.

In the day's 2nd match, Dhaka Abahani crushed Police AC by 5-0 goals. 

Shafiul Alam Shisir struck twice, Roman Sarkar, Pushkar Khisa Mimo and Arshad Hossain scored one goal for the sky blues Dhanmondi outfit Abahani.

Earlier, the Additional Managing Director of the meet sponsor SIBL M Tajul Islam inaugurated the meet Thursday afternoon.

