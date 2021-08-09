Clinical Tigers thump Aussies to take series 4-1

Bangladesh registered their second biggest win in terms of runs in T20Is, beating Australia by 60 runs in the fifth and final T20I in Mirpur. Chasing 123, nine Australia batters failed to reach double figures and were bundled out for a paltry 62.

Shakib Al Hasan was the star with the ball for Bangladesh. He redeemed himself after a poor bowling display in the previous match. The all-rounder picked up four wickets for just nine runs. Mohammad Saifuddin picked up three wickets too.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss for the third time in a row and decided to bat. The home side made two changes for the first time in the series, bringing in Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain. Australia brought in Adam Zampa which meant that they were playing three frontline spinners for the first time in T20Is. Josh Hazlewood was rested and Nathan Ellis replaced him.

Bangladesh tried a different opening combination than that of the previous four matches, promoting Mahedi Hasan to partner Mohammad Naim. The move worked well for the hosts as they raced to 33 for none after three overs.

Ashton Turner stopped the run flow by sending back Mahedi for 13 in the fifth over.

Mohammad Naim took the bowlers on initially but slowed down after losing his partner. The left-hander got himself in a mess while attempting a reverse-sweep off Daniel Christian and Ashton Agar took an easy catch at short third-man. Naim made a run-a-ball 23.

Shakib Al Hasan, like the previous match, struggled with timing and Zampa put an end to his stay in the crease in the 10th over. Shakib scored 11 off 20 balls and was out leg-before for the first time in T20Is.

Skipper Mahmudullah looked really good in the middle and hit a cracking six off Zampa. But he got out scoring 19 off 14, giving a simple return catch to Agar in the 14th over.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Soumya Sarkar, who came in at number four, struggled initially but struck a six and a four to gain some momentum. But the left-hander was dismissed in the 15th over, leaving Bangladesh in a bit of trouble at 96 for five. Soumya timed it pretty well but the ball travelled straight to long-off.

Bangladesh were in further trouble as Nathan Ellis picked up his first wicket, cleaning up Nurul Hasan in the 18th over. Bangladesh were 110 for six at the end of the 18th over with Afif Hossain and Mosaddek in the crease.

Christian and Ellis made great use of cutters and slower balls and conceded just 12 off the final two overs. Bangladesh finished with 122 for eight after 20 overs.

Australia, too, tried a different opening combination as well. Matthew Wade was partnered by Christian, who played a blistering knock of 39 off 15 in the previous match. But in the second over, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed got him first ball. Nasum sent back the in-form Mitchell Marsh in his next over too.

Wade crossed 20 for the first time in the series but he couldn't convert it into a big one as Shakib got him out bowled in the 8th over. Australia were 38 for three then.

Mahmudullah came in to bowl the 9th over and made an impact by getting rid of Ben McDermott for 17. Australia still required 74 off 67 balls to win with six wickets in hand.

Saifuddin struck twice in the 11th over, getting the better of Alex Carey and Moises Henriques, leaving Australia in all sorts of trouble at 54 for six.

Shakib got his second wicket of the match in the next over and became the second bowler to bag 100 T20I wickets.

Shakib picked up two more wickets and wrapped up things quickly. Australia were all-out for only 62 runs, their lowest total in T20Is. They fell 60 short of Bangladesh's total.

The southpaw was adjudged both player of the match and player of the series.

" I am still enjoying my game. Thanks to my teammates, this achievement wouldn't have been possible. The wicket was tough but we held our nerves. All in all, a very good series for us," Shakib said in the post-match presentation.

Bangladesh will host New Zealand next month.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 122/8 (20 overs)

Australia 62 (13.4/20 overs, target 123)

Result: Bangladesh won by 60 runs