Clinical Real Madrid sink 10-man Inter to win group

Sports

Reuters
08 December, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 02:26 pm

Related News

Clinical Real Madrid sink 10-man Inter to win group

Real captain Luka Modric, man of the match in his 100th appearance for the club in Europe's premier competition, was delighted they ended the group stage in pole position.

Reuters
08 December, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 02:26 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid finished top of Champions League Group D on Tuesday as goals from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio secured a 2-0 home win over Inter Milan who had Nicolo Barella sent off.

Both teams had already booked last-16 places and Real ended on 15 points from six games, five more than second-placed Inter. Sheriff Tiraspol finished third on seven and drop into the Europa League while Shakhtar Donetsk came last on two.

Real captain Luka Modric, man of the match in his 100th appearance for the club in Europe's premier competition, was delighted they ended the group stage in pole position.

"Very happy about the game and the result. We wanted to finish top in order to avoid stronger teams (in the round of 16)," the 36-year old Croatia playmaker told reporters.

"I feel good, as if I was under 30. My age is not a factor, what matters is how you perform on the pitch. We played well on the counter and Toni scored a great opening goal."

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi rued his team's lack of cutting edge up front and criticised Barella for a rush of blood.

"There are a lot of regrets with the first half because, in my opinion, we played very well and with personality," he said.

"Barella made a serious mistake but the boy is intelligent, he understood the error and has apologised to everybody. When it became ten against eleven it was more difficult."

 

THRILLING MATCH

The fast-paced match produced plenty of thrills with Vinicius Jr firing just wide in the second minute for the home side before Marcelo Brozovic volleyed narrowly over for Inter.

Kroos struck the opener in the 17th minute with a crisp low shot from 20 metres which flashed past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, the 1,000th goal scored in the European Cup and Champions League by the record 13-times champions.

With the home side moving up a gear, Luka Jovic found the side-netting after a darting run and Rodrygo went close just before the interval when he hit the post.

Barella fired over the bar from 12 metres shortly after the break and Jovic saw his shot from a tight angle parried by Handanovic at the other end before referee Felix Brych showed Barella a straight red card in the 64th minute.

The Italy midfielder retaliated after he rubbed shoulders with Eder Militao by the touchline and crashed into the panel boards, swinging his arm and leg at the Brazilian while he was still on the ground.

Inter were on the back foot and substitute Asensio made it 2-0 with a goal of the highest quality in the 79th minute just after coming on for Rodrygo.

Crisp one-touch passing left the Spanish forward with time and space on the edge of the penalty area to curl a delightful shot into the back of the net off the post.

Football

real madrid / inter milan / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

21m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

26m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

31m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study