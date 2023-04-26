Clinical Gujarat outclass Mumbai in one-sided affair

Set a stiff target of 208, MI were stopped at 152 for nine. MI didn't get the kind of start they would have liked and were struggling at 29 for the loss of captain Rohit Sharma's wicket in six overs, the team failing miserably to utilise the powerplay. 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in a completely one-sided IPL match here on Tuesday. 

Set a stiff target of 208, MI were stopped at 152 for nine. MI didn't get the kind of start they would have liked and were struggling at 29 for the loss of captain Rohit Sharma's wicket in six overs, the team failing miserably to utilise the powerplay. 

MI never really recovered from that and were found woefully behind the mark by the 10th over itself. 

Earlier, Arjun Tendulkar struck early with the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha while Piyush Chawla got Hardik Pandya off the first ball of the first over after powerplay. 

Shubman Gill ensured GT keep their run rate up in the powerplay. He fell on 56 off 34 after which David Miller and Abhinav Manohar primed GT for a big finish. 

Manohar fell on 42 off 21 while Miller then fell on 46 off 22. Rahul Tewatia came in and smashed 20 runs in just five balls and that helped Gujarat Titans to a score of 207/6 in 20 overs. 

In reply, MI were hardly ever able to get their innings going. While Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami strangled them in the powerplay, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad followed suit and all four bowlers kept taking wickets.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

