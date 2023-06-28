Climate activists disrupt second Ashes Test

Sports

AFP
28 June, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 04:40 pm

Just before Stuart Broad bowled the second over, two protesters from Just Stop Oil ran out of the Grandstand and onto the outfield, sprinkling the group's trademark orange powder on the square but not on the pitch.

AFP
28 June, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 04:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow wrestled a protester to the ground as climate activists briefly interrupted play on the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

Just before Stuart Broad bowled the second over, two protesters from Just Stop Oil ran out of the Grandstand and onto the outfield, sprinkling the group's trademark orange powder on the square but not on the pitch.

Bairstow grabbed one of the demonstrators and carried them off the playing surface, with the other apprehended by stewards.

A third demonstrator was tackled before making it onto the outfield at Lord's, the spiritual 'Home of Cricket' in north-west London.

Spectators booed the protesters as they were led away by stewards.

Following a delay of several minutes while the orange powder was removed by ground-staff, play resumed with Broad bowling from the Nursery End.

This match was the latest British sports event to be disrupted by Just Stop Oil following similar protests at the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

Just Stop Oil also delayed the England team bus taking the side to Lord's for the lone Test against Ireland earlier this month.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test

