Climate activists attack Leo Messi’s mansion in Ibiza

Sports

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:41 pm

Related News

Climate activists attack Leo Messi’s mansion in Ibiza

According to Futuro Vegetal, Messi’s mansion is an “illegal” construction that he purchased for an “exorbitant” 11 million euros. Spokesperson Bilbo Bassaterra remarked that “the law does not work the same for everyone,” noting that nearly 200 workers were evicted in Ibiza this week, while the Partido Popular, along with Vox, is planning to legalize illegal buildings for payment.

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:41 pm
Climate activists attack Leo Messi’s mansion in Ibiza

On Tuesday, climate activists from Futuro Vegetal vandalized the façade of footballer Leo Messi's mansion in Ibiza with red and black paint to protest the "responsibility of the rich" in the climate crisis. In a statement, the group explained that this act of "non-violent civil disobedience" was meant to denounce government policies that exacerbate the climate crisis and highlight the unequal responsibility for it.

The activists displayed banners on the facade and in the garden with slogans in English, urging to "help the planet, eat a rich person, and abolish the police." They referenced the 2023 Oxfam report, which indicates that the richest 1% of the global population generated as much carbon emissions in 2019 as the poorest two-thirds of humanity, despite the most vulnerable communities bearing the brunt of the crisis's worst consequences.

According to Futuro Vegetal, Messi's mansion is an "illegal" construction that he purchased for an "exorbitant" 11 million euros. Spokesperson Bilbo Bassaterra remarked that "the law does not work the same for everyone," noting that nearly 200 workers were evicted in Ibiza this week, while the Partido Popular, along with Vox, is planning to legalize illegal buildings for payment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The organization also criticized the police as a "repressive tool" that maintains an order allowing the ruling classes to go unpunished, and condemned the Balearic government's promotion of tourism as a supposed solution to the islands' problems.

This marks the second summer Futuro Vegetal has chosen Ibiza for its protests. Last summer, they sprayed black paint on the cherries of the Pacha discotheque and stormed the luxury beach club Blue Marlin in Cala Jondal with banners proclaiming, "Your luxury, our climate crisis."

They also threw paint at a private jet, a Lamborghini, and the mega-yacht Kaos, owned by Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of the Walmart company.

Top News

Leo Messi / Ibiza / Mansion / attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos