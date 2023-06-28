Clash of contrasts at Home of Cricket

While England are challenging norms and trying to change it, Australia have chosen to stick to the traditional route, making it an even more fascinating contest.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Apparently, we are going there for lunch only," joked Travis Head, taking a dig at England's claims of dictating terms of the ongoing Ashes. 

Head, though, is a batter who fits the Bazball mould but Australia's overall approach in the first Test was completely the opposite to that of England and it's pretty certain they would stick to their method.

The war of words is adding extra spice to the on-field cricket with former Australia players going after England fast bowler Ollie Robinson for the ugly sendoff to Usman Khawaja and how he defended it later. 

On the other hand, the English media and their former cricketers are busy bashing Bazball, an approach that helped them win 11 out of the last 14 Tests. 

Geoff Boycott said England are in danger of reducing Ashes to an "exhibition". There have been widespread suggestions of toning down Bazball or scrapping it. England haven't lost a home Ashes since 2001 and if they go down at the Lord's, it will be trouble for Ben Stokes' men.

England's major problem is their bowling. They fielded a three-man pace attack at Edgbaston but lacked an X-factor. It was evident when Stokes went for the leg trap strategy. They missed a bowler with express pace, someone like a Jofra Archer or a Mark Wood. James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson are bowlers with pretty much similar strengths and the former admitted that the Edgbaston pitch was his "kryptonite". 

Before the series, Stokes called for "fast, flat" pitches but early signs suggest that his bowling attack is not best-suited for these types of wickets. Also, Moeen Ali's inability to bowl long spells in the second innings saw them call teenager Rehan Ahmed.

But the hosts have given a nod to Josh Tongue who impressed on debut against Ireland which means they will go with an all-pace attack, leaving Joe Root to fulfill the spin duties.

Australia won the first Test in magnificent fashion but they have a couple of concerns as well. Marnus Labuschagne, currently the second-ranked Test batter, hasn't been himself for a while. For his standards, 17 Test innings without a century is a worrying sign and it gets worse when Ricky Ponting says he is "overcomplicating" things. 

Scott Boland was outstanding to say the least against India in the World Test Championship final but England got the better of him at Edgbaston. It was a big decision for Australia to leave Mitchell Starc out and play Boland who is a lesser batter. But if the Lord's produces a helpful pitch (as per Anderson's passive request), Boland will be a handful. 

Australia will rely heavily on Nathan Lyon again who took eight wickets and scored important runs in the first Test. He is set to play his 100th consecutive Test and is eyeing a milestone of 500 wickets. 

Usman Khawaja made his go-slow approach successful against a team full of fast-scoring mavericks and his approach summed up Australia's way of looking at Test cricket. While England are challenging norms and trying to change it, Australia have chosen to stick to the traditional route, making it an even more fascinating contest. 

 

