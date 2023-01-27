Clarke removed as commentator for India vs Australia series after public brawl with girlfriend

Michael Clarke's commentary contract for the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy has reportedly been scrapped by the BCCI following the former Australia captain's public altercation with girlfriend Jade Yarborough. Videos of Clarke's brawl during their holiday in Noosa, Queensland, went viral on social media last week. The footage showed Yarborough accusing the former cricketer of cheating and even slapping him.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, Clarke has been replaced by multiple former Australian cricketers in the commentary panel for the tour involving four Tests and the three ODIs. Mark Waugh will be a part of the commentary panel for the first two Tests in Nagpur and in New Delhi.

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson will then take over for the final two Tests in Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. Retires Australia ODI captain Aaron Finch is likely to join Johnson for the three-match ODI series.

The report further adds that BCCI were in touch with a number of other former Australia cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Simon Katich and Brad Haddin but their IPL commitments created a problem.

Matthew Hayden is the other Australian commentator for the Test series.

Clarke, who had apologised for his behaviour, is set to take up a commentary role in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will be played around the same time of Australia's tour to India.

"I've just been asked to commentate on the PSL, the Pakistan Premier League, and you should see the internationals they've got," Clarke said on Sky's Big Sports Breakfast. "So many overseas players are going and playing in that tournament."

Australia's tour of India begins on February 9. The Australia team is set to arrive in Bengaluru next week, where they will practice for five days before moving to Nagpur for the first Test.