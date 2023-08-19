City would be 'killed' for spending as much as Chelsea, says Guardiola

Sports

Reuters
19 August, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 05:30 pm

Related News

City would be 'killed' for spending as much as Chelsea, says Guardiola

City's spending has been scrutinised since Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour became owner in 2008. The club is facing 115 charges brought by the Premier League for alleged breaches of financial regulations.

Reuters
19 August, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City are judged differently to other clubs on the subject of transfer spending, arguing they would be "killed" if they splashed out as much money on new signings as Chelsea have over the last 12 months.

City's spending has been scrutinised since Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour became owner in 2008. The club is facing 115 charges brought by the Premier League for alleged breaches of financial regulations.

Chelsea have spent more than $1 billion in player transfer fees since the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May 2022.

"We'd be under scrutiny like you couldn't imagine," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "I couldn't sit here if we spent what Chelsea spent in the last two transfer windows - you would kill me.

"We have to see what happens in the market and if we can do it and to pay what we believe is fair... In the end, we will pay what is fair to do it. Otherwise, we have the academy."

City signed defender Josko Gvardiol earlier this month while midfielder Mateo Kovacic joined in June, with the transfer fees reported to be 90 million euros ($97.79 million) and 25 million pounds ($32 million), respectively.

Chelsea have brought in eight players so far. Midfielder Romeo Lavia arrived on Friday for a reported fee of 53 million pounds, their second signing of the week after Moises Caicedo joined for a fee which could rise to a British record 115 million pounds.

"I don't criticise Chelsea for one second," Guardiola added. "I'm saying, if we do it, we're dead, all around the world. They can do what they want.

"If they want to spend, I don't know, 900 million pounds since (Boehly) arrived, 900 more, 900 more - they have it. The business is the business. They sell a lot this season so they can do it."

City began their Premier League title defence with a 3-0 win at Burnley last week. They host Newcastle United on Saturday.

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city / Chelsea FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country