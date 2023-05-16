City, Liverpool lead European giants visiting Asia

European giants Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich will all travel to Asia this summer, after a raft of fixtures around the continent were announced Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's City, who are on the cusp of retaining their Premier League crown, will play his former side Bayern and Japanese champions Yokohama F Marinos in friendlies in Tokyo.

City will face Marinos on 23 July before taking on Bayern three days later, with both games taking place at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Bayern will also play J-League side Kawasaki Frontale before travelling to Singapore to take on Liverpool on August 2.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will play two games in the city state, also squaring off against Leicester on July 30.

Tottenham Hotspur, who should have a new coach in by then, will travel to Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

Spurs, who are still searching for a full-time manager to replace Antonio Conte, will face West Ham in Perth on July 18, before travelling to Bangkok to play Leicester on 23 July.

They round their tour off with a game against former coach Jose Mourinho's Roma in Singapore on 26 July.

Newly crowned Spanish champions Barcelona are also coming to Asia.

They face Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on 6 June, just days after they complete their league season.

Scottish champions Celtic also visit Japan this summer, taking on coach Ange Postecoglou's former team Marinos in Yokohama on 19 July.