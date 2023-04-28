City in driving seat but Guardiola still cautious

Sports

Reuters
28 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 07:25 pm

Related News

City in driving seat but Guardiola still cautious

Their 4-1 thrashing of the long-time leaders at The Etihad wrenched control of the race out of Arsenal's hands and put City firmly in control of their destiny.

Reuters
28 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

According to some of the headlines after Manchester City's crushing defeat of title rivals Arsenal this week the sky blue ribbons can already be fastened to the Premier League trophy.

Their 4-1 thrashing of the long-time leaders at The Etihad wrenched control of the race out of Arsenal's hands and put City firmly in control of their destiny.

But City boss Pep Guardiola is too long in the tooth to assume a fifth league title in six seasons is now a formality.

The reaction to City's victory in the so-called title decider was understandable. It was their seventh successive league win and left them two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand, having trailed by eight not long ago.

Victory for a relentless City at Fulham on Sunday will take them into the lead and, should they achieve that, it really will be their title to lose, especially with home games against struggling West Ham United and Leeds United up next.

But Guardiola urges caution.

"I have a feeling the next three games will dictate a lot," he said. "Fulham have come from the Championship and this season have been amazing. We play at home against Leeds and West Ham. We feel comfortable here with the crowd."

After their mauling at City, Arsenal have the weekend off to lick their wounds and regroup after their home clash with Chelsea was shunted to Tuesday on police advice.

But there is no respite for the teams battling at the other end of the table to avoid being relegated.

Time appears to be running out for bottom club Southampton after their defeat by Bournemouth on Thursday left them six points from the safety zone with five games left.

Southampton go to third-placed Newcastle United on Sunday to face a side that has scored 10 goals in two games and appear on the cusp of a return to the Champions League.

The two clubs immediately above Saints, Everton and Leicester City, meet on Monday in a true 'six-pointer'.

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the drop zone with a priceless victory against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday and victory at Brentford on Saturday would put even more pressure on Everton and Leicester.

Leeds, who are above Forest on goal difference, travel to almost-safe Bournemouth on Sunday.

With Fulham comfortable in 10th place and Bournemouth and Forest on course for survival, it could be only the fourth time in Premier League history that all three teams promoted from the Championship avoid relegation in their first season up.

The last time that happened was in 2017-18 when Newcastle, Brighton and Huddersfield all stayed up.

Tottenham Hotspur's chances of a top-four finish are almost over though they did show some fight to draw 2-2 with fourth-placed Manchester United on Thursday in Ryan Mason's first game in interim charge, four days after a 6-1 drubbing at Newcastle.

Spurs in fifth go to Liverpool, who are seventh, on Sunday in a match that could go a long way to decide which of the two clubs can salvage a Europa League qualification spot.

Tottenham have 54 points, the same as sixth-placed Aston Villa, with Liverpool on 53 having played a game less.

Liverpool are seeking a fourth successive win and, belatedly, have joined the Premier League party.

"This season taught us lessons that I didn't want to learn but the most important lesson in football is getting the three points at the weekend or midweek," manager Juergen Klopp said.

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

6h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam and Mobashshira Tabassum Rahi. Sketch: TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

6h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

7h | Features
The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

23h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

1d | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

9h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office