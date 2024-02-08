China says Messi's absence in Hong Kong match beyond 'realm of sports'

Sports

Reuters
08 February, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 08:47 am

Related News

China says Messi's absence in Hong Kong match beyond 'realm of sports'

Many in the financial hub were dismayed on Sunday when the 36-year-old did not come onto the field during a much hyped Inter Miami match to a sell-out crowd with fans demanding answers and a refund.

Reuters
08 February, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 08:47 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chinese state media, Hong Kong politicians and fans swiftly condemned Argentine player Lionel Messi's participation in a Japan match on Wednesday after staying on the bench just days earlier in a highly anticipated match in Hong Kong.

Many in the financial hub were dismayed on Sunday when the 36-year-old did not come onto the field during a much hyped Inter Miami match to a sell-out crowd with fans demanding answers and a refund.

Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Messi was deemed unfit to play in Sunday's match in the Hong Kong friendly.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

China's state-controlled Global Times said Messi's absence posed many questions on the differential treatment for Hong Kong.

"The match in Hong Kong became the only one in Messi's six pre-season friendly matches on this trip where he was absent. The situation...has magnified these doubts and suspicions on the integrity of Inter Miami and Messi himself."

Some mainland fans travelled 12 hours from Xinjiang to Hong Kong to see Messi, the Global Times wrote, with the disappointment of the government and fans "entirely understandable. The impact of this incident has far exceeded the realm of sports."

Messi apologised to his Chinese fans on Weibo, a Chinese platform similar to X, just ahead of the Japan game on Wednesday, saying it was a real shame he was not able to play in Hong Kong due to an injury.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I always want to play... especially in these games where we travel so far and people are excited to see our games. Hopefully we can come back and play a game in Hong Kong," he wrote in Chinese and Spanish.

The match in Hong Kong drew 40,000 fans, with spectators paying up to nearly HK$5,000 ($640) per ticket. In Tokyo, entire blocks of seating at the Japan National Stadium remained unoccupied, with just 28,614 tickets sold.

Hong Kong's Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said in a statement that, like the fans, it was very disappointed that Messi could not play in Hong Kong due to injury.

"However three days later, Messi was able to play actively and freely in Japan...the government hopes the organisers and teams can provide reasonable explanations."

Sports lawmaker Kenneth Fok said the incident "sprinkled salt wounds" on Hong Kong fans, while senior government advisor Regina Ip wrote on X that "Hong Kong people hate Messi, Inter-Miami and the black hand behind them, for the deliberate and calculate snub to Hong Kong."

Football

Lionel Messi / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
Colorised photograph of Charles Dickens. Photograph: Charles Dickens Museum

Charles Dickens: Inking from experience

13h | Features
Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

12h | Videos
Rejection of aid offer for Israel

Rejection of aid offer for Israel

15m | Videos
Loan rescheduling surges by Tk7,300cr in Jan-Sep 2023

Loan rescheduling surges by Tk7,300cr in Jan-Sep 2023

1h | Videos
Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

16h | Videos