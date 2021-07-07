Chiesa dedicates man of the match award to injured Spinazzola after triumph over Spain

Sports

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 07:46 pm

Chiesa dedicates man of the match award to injured Spinazzola after triumph over Spain

Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles tendon against Belgium, ending his tournament while setting him up for an extended layoff after the Euros are over.

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 07:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Italy goalscorer Federico Chiesa dedicated his Man of the Match award to team-mate Leonardo Spinazzola after the Azzurri took down Spain to reach the Euro 2020 final.

Chiesa scored in the second half of Tuesday's semi-final, with Alvaro Morata's late equalizer pushing the game to penalties.

Italy held their nerve in the shootout as Jorginho scored the deciding penalty, with the team gathering after to celebrate with a shirt bearing the name of their teammate.

Spinazzola had been one of Italy's best players this tournament, emerging as a force on the left-hand side for Roberto Mancini's team.

However, the defender ruptured his Achilles tendon against Belgium, ending his tournament while setting him up for an extended layoff after the Euros are over.

"It was a very tough game, Spain are a top team, but we've proved to be a strong group," Chiesa told Sky Italia.

"I dedicate the Man of the Match award to Leonardo Spinazzola, and the win too. He would have helped us tonight, but these things can happen in football, we hope we can give him satisfaction in the final."

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarrumma echoed those sentiments, saying that the team had been in touch with Spinazzola just before kickoff.

"There was everything at that moment, it wasn't easy, but with the strength of this group, we managed to get there," Donnarumma said.

"It's impossible to describe what I am feeling, I want to enjoy this win my team-mates and we dedicate the win to Spinazzola, he had sent us a video before the game."

Football

Italy Football Team / Euro 2020 / Leonardo Spinazzola

