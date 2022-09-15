'Chief selector's cheap selection': Amir unimpressed with Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday revealed their squad for the seven-match T20I series against England at home as well as the T20 World Cup in Australia. Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, on Twitter, criticised the selections and the chief selector Muhammad Wasim after the squad was announced.

"Chief selector's cheap selection," the pacer tweeted. The PCB and Amir have been at odds for a very long time. He retired from international cricket in December 2020 citing unjust and differential treatment by the management. The 30-year-old pacer also stated that his mental health was being negatively impacted by the team and board atmosphere while announcing his retirement.

Earlier, there reports suggesting that Amir would come out of retirement if Ramiz Raja resigned as the PCB chairman but the fast bowler denied them.

Pakistan have included uncapped top-order batter Shan Masood. Masood, though, had an excellent last 12 months in T20 cricket, averaging 34 and striking at 132. An out-of-form Fakhar Zaman made way for the southpaw. Fakhar had a poor Asia Cup where he failed in all important games. The left-hander has been included in the standby list though.

The veteran Shoaib Malik was one player whom many expected to make a comeback after Pakistan's middle-order struggled throughout the Asia Cup but they retained the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali.

Moments after the defeat in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, Malik posted a cryptic tweet, which hinted at the "liking and disliking culture" in the Pakistan team. The post drew reactions from wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, adding more drama.

"Such allegations have been there in the past and will continue in the future as well. We must understand that selection is not a one-man decision, there is a team of selectors, coach and captain who take a call [on selection]. I can't comment on friendships, but yes like-dislikes are everywhere," former Pakistan captain and national selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said in response to Malik's tweet.

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani