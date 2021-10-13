Chief selector not worried about the result of warm-up match

Sports

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 07:43 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh cricket team is busy in the last minute preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Mahmudullah Riyadh's team went to Oman long ago to adapt to the conditions. They have already played two warm-up matches. 

However, Bangladesh lost their first official warm-up match against Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Tuesday.

The cricket fraternity is worried seeing such a result just a few days before the main tournament begins. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Minhazul Abedin Nannu is not worried about the performance at all. Only the preparation matters to him.

Speaking in a function arranged by an online portal on Wednesday, Minhazul Abedin said, "There will be ups and downs in the warm-up matches because a lot of things are tested in these matches."

"Batting, bowling, fielding are all evaluated. Everyone is getting ready here. As such, everyone has a good opportunity by playing a lot of matches in a row," he added.

The chief selector believes that the experience of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi will be useful in the main round. 

"We went to Oman 10 days ago and our preparations are going well," he said. 

"So far we have played two matches. There is another match. We are confident that the team will be in a good shape before the World Cup."

Bangladesh will face Ireland in their next and final warm-up match on Thursday before going into the main battle of the T20 World Cup.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2020

