Chief selector confirms Shakib will be available for all Tests in 2024

Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu confirmed today that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be available for all eight remaining Tests that Bangladesh is scheduled to play in 2024.

Earlier reports had suggested that Shakib might not participate in the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan, but these rumors were put to rest when he was named in the 16-member squad for the tour, announced yesterday.

After the series against Pakistan, the Tigers are set to face India, South Africa, and the West Indies in red-ball cricket later this year. Shakib's availability for Tests has been a recurring topic of discussion before each series, but this time, speculation was heightened due to recent political developments in the country.

Following Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister on August 5, the President dissolved Parliament, where Shakib was serving as a member of the former ruling Awami League party. Many members of the Awami League government have since left the country, fueling doubts about Shakib's participation in the Pakistan Tests.

However, the chief selector dispelled any uncertainty, stating that the 37-year-old all-rounder had confirmed his availability for red-ball cricket through the end of this year.

"We have eight Tests scheduled this year, which will conclude in the West Indies in December. He [Shakib] will be available for all of them," Lipu told the media in Mirpur today.

While Shakib had already confirmed his availability for all upcoming series before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the selectors reconfirmed with him after the recent political changes in the country.

"I spoke with Shakib probably at the end of July, and there were discussions regarding his fitness. During the Zimbabwe series [in May], we [selectors] wanted to know his short-term plan as we have a lot of Test matches lined up till December, eight in total. He had assured us that he would be available. But in the current scenario, I had to ask him again.

"It was also important for us to know whether he will be available for the practice sessions before every series. That was a criterion for selection from our point of view," the chief selector said.

Given the current situation, Lipu emphasized that ensuring the security of Shakib and all other players and support staff is a priority for the board.

"In practice sessions, there are security concerns regarding every player or official. Their security has to be ensured in the current circumstances."

Lipu also clarified that Shakib's selection was based purely on his cricketing abilities.

"Outside of sports, he was also a political figure. But he was selected because of his merit. We have considered his talent. In the future too, we will continue to value merit."

The Bangladesh team is set to depart for Pakistan this afternoon.