Chief Advisor's reception for SAFF champions tomorrow
The reception will take place at 11am at the State Guest House Jamuna here, the chief adviser's press wing said.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus host a reception for SAFF Championship winning Bangladesh women's football team tomorrow (Saturday).
Bangladesh women football team returned home on Thursday after winning the 2024 edition of the SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal.