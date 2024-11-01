Chief Advisor's reception for SAFF champions tomorrow

Sports

BSS
01 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:22 pm

The reception will take place at 11am at the State Guest House Jamuna  here, the chief adviser's press wing said.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus host a reception for SAFF Championship winning Bangladesh women's football team tomorrow (Saturday).

The reception will take place at 11am at the State Guest House Jamuna  here, the chief adviser's press wing said.

Bangladesh women football team returned home on Thursday after winning the 2024 edition of the SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal.

