Chetan Sharma reappointed as India chief selector less than two months after being sacked

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 05:54 pm

Chetan Sharma reappointed as India chief selector less than two months after being sacked

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the reappointment of Chetan Sharma as the chairman of selectors, and further announced four names for the Senior Men's National Selection Committee. 

With Chetan Sharma being recommended for the position of chief selector, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath will also be part of the panel.

The official Twitter account of the BCCI confirmed the development. "BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments. Mr Chetan Sharma recommended for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee," read a tweet from the board.

In a press release, the Cricket Advisory Committee interviewed 11 candidates for interviews before finalising on the five-member panel.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men's National Selection Committee," read a statement from the board.

The board had earlier parted ways with the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee after the Indian team had failed to reach the final of the T20 World Cup last year. Under Chetan's tenure, India also failed to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup; in 2021, the team was knocked out in the group stages of the T20 World Cup as well.

As Chetan Sharma prepares for a second stint as chief selector, new challenges await the former India bowler as the country hosts the ODI World Cup in 2023. India last lifted the title in 2011 and is yet to add a world title in their cabinet since 2013, when they lifted the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

 

