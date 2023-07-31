Chess grandmasters get married

31 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 01:15 pm

Hikaru Nakamura and Atousa Pourkashiyan put a ring on it. Photo: instagram.com/atousa.pourkashiyan.
Hikaru Nakamura and Atousa Pourkashiyan put a ring on it. Photo: instagram.com/atousa.pourkashiyan.

Chess Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura has confirmed that he tied the knot with Women's Grandmaster (WGM) Atousa Pourkashiyan, reports Chess.com.

"As Warren would say, 'Marry the right person. I'm serious about that. It will make more difference in your life. It will change your aspirations, all kinds of things,'" Nakamura quoted billionaire Warren Buffett on Reddit, confirming the matter.

Nakamura is a dominant force in the chess world, holding the title of the highest-rated blitz player with a 2909 FIDE blitz rating as of November 2022. He has been the top American player for over a decade and is a five-time US champion.

He has also been a contender in world championships, including FIDE's 2004 World Championship tournament and the 2016 and 2022 world championships. Additionally, he is the 2022 Fischer Random World Champion.

Pourkashiyan is a seven-time Iranian women's champion who changed federations to represent the US last December. Her current FIDE rating is 2305, making her the eighth highest-rated woman in the country.

The couple has been seen together at chess tournaments for a while, but they have kept their relationship relatively private. However, it is clear that they are very supportive of each other.

The couple is now headed to the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The tournament starts on 30 July and runs until 21 August.

