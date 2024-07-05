Chess Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman passes away

Sports

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 08:04 pm

Chess Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman passed away while playing a game in the 12th round of the ongoing National Chess Championship on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chess Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman passed away while playing a game in the 12th round of the ongoing National Chess Championship on Friday. 

Ziaur, who was playing against Enamul Haque Rajib, collapsed all of a sudden in the evening and was rushed to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital in Shahbagh. 

But the doctors confirmed later that he had passed away before the arrival in the hospital.

Ziaur's wife was at the Chess Federation office at the time of the match and when the doctors declared him dead, she along with fellow chess players burst into tears.

