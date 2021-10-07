Chennai lose but Chahar wins

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 October, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 09:44 pm

Chennai lose but Chahar wins

Deepak Chahar proposes girlfriend in Dubai Stadium after CSK vs PBKS match.

Chennai lose but Chahar wins

It might not have been a good day on the cricket field for Chennai Super Kings players on Thursday but CSK pacer Deepak Chahar made sure it was a memorable day for him away from it. Chahar proposed to his girlfriend, who was in the stands after the IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings in Dubai. 

Videos and photos of Chahar going down on his knees to propose his girlfriend with a ring and she accepting it followed by loud cheers from the rest of crowd went viral on Twitter almost immediately after PBKS beat CSK by 6 wickets. 

Chahar was seen placing the ring on his girlfriend's finger and then hugging her in the viral videos that flocked the internet.

 

Cricket

IPL / Chennai Super Kings / Punjab Kings / Deepak Chahar

