Chelsea's Pulisic back in training ahead of Newcastle trip

Sports

Reuters
29 October, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 10:57 am

Related News

Chelsea's Pulisic back in training ahead of Newcastle trip

Chelsea are top of the Premier League with 22 points from nine matches, one point ahead of Liverpool.

Reuters
29 October, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 10:57 am
Chelsea&#039;s Pulisic back in training ahead of Newcastle trip

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has returned to training ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United, the London club said on Thursday.

Pulisic suffered an ankle injury while playing for the United States during the international break last month and the 23-year-old has not featured for Chelsea since their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in their league opener on Aug. 14.

Defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante and defenders Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, who all missed Wednesday's League Cup win over Southampton, also returned to training.

Chelsea are top of the Premier League with 22 points from nine matches, one point ahead of Liverpool.

Football

Christian Pulisic / Chelsea Football Club

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

14h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

14h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

14h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era