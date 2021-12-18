Chelsea's Havertz tests negative as Tuchel calls Covid situation a lottery

Sports

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:44 pm

Related News

Chelsea's Havertz tests negative as Tuchel calls Covid situation a lottery

"No more positive tests but the lottery starts again tomorrow morning or tomorrow afternoon," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:44 pm
Chelsea&#039;s Havertz tests negative as Tuchel calls Covid situation a lottery

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has returned a negative Covid-19 result and is back in training a day after four team mates tested positive, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday as he branded the current situation a lottery.

Chelsea announced before Thursday's 1-1 draw with Everton that Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the injured Ben Chilwell had tested positive for Covid-19 while Havertz missed the game because he was unwell.

"No more positive tests but the lottery starts again tomorrow morning or tomorrow afternoon," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"We are happy at the moment that Kai has more than only one negative result so he was back in training... We left Kai out because he felt unwell and we thought there was a possibility he might be positive.

"Mateo Kovacic is back in his first training session today. Jorginho is a doubt as he is in pain, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt because he is in pain. I don't know if they can play on Sunday."

The game is one of five matches that were not postponed by the Premier League amid coronavirus outbreaks at several clubs.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had called for the Premier League to offer more clarity on the games being postponed as it was essential to maintain fairness and Tuchel echoed those sentiments.

"It is not in my hands, but clarity and transparency is always good in every subject," Tuchel said.

"I know the rules now, I did not get involved too early. I read them and then immediately forgot them because there are so many of them."

Playing more games over the Christmas period is a first for Tuchel, who was used to a winter break during his time in the German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1.

"Normally I had a short break and holiday but then I switched on the TV and was happy to see football. It is very unique," he said.

"It is very tiring, it makes you fatigued and it's not always the most pleasant thing but at the same time it is."

Football

Thomas Tuchel / Kai Havertz / Chelsea FC / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

1h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

2h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

2h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

21h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

23h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

23h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 