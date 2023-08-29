Chelsea striker Lukaku set for Roma loan

29 August, 2023, 08:25 am
29 August, 2023

Chelsea striker Lukaku set for Roma loan

According to the Italian sports daily, Roma will pay the London club 5.8 million euros ($6.2 million) and the player will receive an annual salary of 7.5 million euros.

29 August, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 08:26 am
Chelsea striker Lukaku set for Roma loan

Chelsea have agreed to loan of Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku to Serie A side Roma, Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Monday.

According to the Italian sports daily, Roma will pay the London club 5.8 million euros ($6.2 million) and the player will receive an annual salary of 7.5 million euros.

Gazzetta said Lukaku is due to arrive in Rome on Tuesday to undergo a medical.

At Roma, the Belgian will be reunited with Jose Mourinho, who previously coached the striker at Chelsea and Manchester United.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea in 2021 for 115 million euros from Inter Milan. He first joined Chelsea in 2011 and left for Everton in 2014 before moving on to Manchester United and Inter.

Lukaku, 30, spent last season on loan in Italy, back at Inter, scoring 14 goals.

Roma have already signed Iranian international Sardar Azmoun on loan from Bayer Leverkusen and the Paris Saint-Germain midfield pair of Leandro Paredes and Renato Sanches, the latter also on loan.

Houssem Aouar joined on a five-year deal from Lyon in June.

Roma have one point after the first two rounds of Serie A games.

