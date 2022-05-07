Chelsea soccer club to be sold for $5.2B

Sports

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 04:47 pm

Related News

Chelsea soccer club to be sold for $5.2B

"The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time."

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 04:47 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea Football Club has confirmed that terms have been agreed with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over the acquisition of the English Premier League soccer team.

The Stamford Bridge-based outfit announced the 4.25 billion pound ($5.2 billion) deal for the reigning European champions in a statement issued in the early hours of Saturday, subject to receiving the required approvals.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the club," the statement said.

"The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time."

Chelsea said the new owners would pay 2.5 billion pounds to purchase shares while committing a further 1.75 billion pounds to invest in the stadium, women's team, the academy and the Chelsea Foundation.

The statement confirmed all proceeds would be placed in a frozen UK bank account and Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who is currently subject to sanctions by the British government, would donate all of the proceeds to charitable causes.

The announcement comes with just over three weeks remaining on the club's current operating licence, which expires on 31 May.

Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following his country's invasion of Ukraine.

He cleared the path for the takeover on Thursday after dismissing reports he wanted a loan given to the club, reportedly worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), to be repaid.

The Boehly group, which also includes Swiss billionaire Wyss, were in exclusive negotiations to buy the club after a late bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe was rejected.

Groups led by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca and former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton were earlier eliminated from the bidding process while a consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family pulled out of the running.

($1 = 0.8106 pounds)

Top News / World+Biz

chelsea / Chelsea Football Club

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

2h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

5h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

7h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

8h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

8h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval