Chelsea sack Potter with club 11th in Premier League

Sports

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 01:20 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 01:20 am

Related News

Chelsea sack Potter with club 11th in Premier League

"Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition," Chelsea said in a statement.

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 01:20 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 01:20 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter, the London club said on Sunday after a string of poor results left the team 11th in the Premier League.

Potter had been signed by Chelsea's new ownership in September after they prised him away from Brighton & Hove Albion but the Englishman lasted 31 games, winning only 12, before the owners pulled the trigger.

His last game in charge was Chelsea's 2-0 league loss at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

"Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition," Chelsea said in a statement.

"In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.

"Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach."

Potter came under criticism after he failed to get the best out of a squad that had been reinforced over two transfer windows as owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital spent over 600 million euros ($650.76 million) on new players.

Football

Chelsea FC / Graham Potter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

14h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

16h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

10h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

12h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

15h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend