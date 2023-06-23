Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg

Sports

Reuters
23 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 10:53 am

Related News

Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg

The agreement will see BlueCo invest in Strasbourg's first teams and academy while Marc Keller will remain the club's president having been at the helm since 2012 when the club was at risk of being liquidated.

Reuters
23 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 10:53 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The consortium BlueCo which purchased Chelsea last year has reached an agreement to become shareholders of French club Racing Strasbourg, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The agreement will see BlueCo invest in Strasbourg's first teams and academy while Marc Keller will remain the club's president having been at the helm since 2012 when the club was at risk of being liquidated.

Strasbourg have since moved up from the third tier to Ligue 1 where they have played for the last six seasons and also won the French League Cup in 2019. They finished 15th in Ligue 1 last season.

"This is an important day for Racing (Club de Strasbourg). It's something my shareholder friends and I have been thinking about for the past two years," Keller said in a statement.

"We've built a club that's healthy at every level and well managed. Although there was no financial urgency, we were aware that we had reached the ceiling of our model.

"If we wanted to continue driving Racing forward and projecting it into a new dimension, we necessarily needed to be accompanied by a solid structure capable of supporting our development and our ambition."

Details of the stake were not disclosed but The Guardian reported the consortium will have close to a 100% ownership having paid 75 million euros ($82.13 million).

Chelsea were taken over last year by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital after Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the Premier League club.

"BlueCo plans to make an active contribution to the development of the model implemented by Marc Keller," it said.

"First, financially, by providing capital that will enable investment in the men's and women's first teams, the academy and across the club."

Football

Chelsea FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

13h | Analysis
Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

18h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

20h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

21h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

16h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

17h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

15h | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline