Chelsea need to 'over-perform' to close gap on top two: Tuchel

Sports

Reuters
22 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 04:21 pm

Related News

Chelsea need to 'over-perform' to close gap on top two: Tuchel

"If we stick to the group, then we will try to solve it with these players," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Sunday's final league game against Watford.

Reuters
22 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 04:21 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the club's misfiring forward line must "over-perform" next season if they are to have any chance of catching Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

A lack of goals has contributed to Chelsea's disappointing league campaign, with midfielder Mason Mount (11) the only player to reach double figures this season as they look set to finish third.

"If we stick to the group, then we will try to solve it with these players," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Sunday's final league game against Watford.

"We need to produce more numbers because the numbers from our offensive players don't allow us to over-perform," he said. "I'm not pointing fingers, but we need over-performance from everybody and it's not over-performance if we have only single figures in scoring and assisting."

The German hinted at strengthening the attacking department in the summer but added things had been made difficult by government-imposed sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions will be lifted once the new owners, a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, take over after clearance from the British government and the Premier League. 

"Is it necessary to bring more offensive players around the box to create more distractions, to create more space for each other? We will ask that question," Tuchel said.

"We are late because other clubs can take players. We have to be fast and smart as soon as the sanctions are lifted... There's a lot of work to do."

Football

Thomas Tuchel / Chelsea FC / Chelsea Football Club / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

7h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

7h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

9h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

22h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

23h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature