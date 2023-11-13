Chelsea hold Manchester City 4-4 in Premier League clash

Sports

AFP
13 November, 2023, 01:00 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 01:00 am

Chelsea hold Manchester City 4-4 in Premier League clash

Erling Haaland's double was not enough for City, who let the lead slip three times, but a point does edge the English champions one point clear at the top of the table.

AFP
13 November, 2023, 01:00 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 01:00 am
Chelsea hold Manchester City 4-4 in Premier League clash

Cole Palmer scored a 95th minute penalty against his former club as Chelsea salvaged a 4-4 draw from a pulsating Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Erling Haaland's double was not enough for City, who let the lead slip three times, but a point does edge the English champions one point clear at the top of the table.

Football

chelsea / manchester city / Premier League

