Chelsea hold Manchester City 4-4 in Premier League clash
Erling Haaland's double was not enough for City, who let the lead slip three times, but a point does edge the English champions one point clear at the top of the table.
Cole Palmer scored a 95th minute penalty against his former club as Chelsea salvaged a 4-4 draw from a pulsating Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.
