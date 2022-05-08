Chelsea fans wary of money men behind new prospective owners

Sports

Reuters
08 May, 2022, 07:00 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 07:02 am

Related News

Chelsea fans wary of money men behind new prospective owners

Jeff Oakley, a Chelsea fan since 1969, said he hoped the new owners would continue to plough money into the club, but he wanted more clarity about their plans.

Reuters
08 May, 2022, 07:00 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 07:02 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea fans arriving at Stamford Bridge a few hours after a private equity-backed deal to buy the club was announced welcomed the prospect of a return to stability but expressed concern about the motivations of the new owners.

Chelsea said in the early hours of Saturday that terms had been agreed with a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over a 4.25 billion pound ($5.2 billion) deal for the reigning European champions. 

Chelsea's current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to the British government sanctioning the Russian billionaire.

Jeff Oakley, a Chelsea fan since 1969, said he hoped the new owners would continue to plough money into the club, but he wanted more clarity about their plans.

"At the end of the day they're not in here because they love the club, they're in here because they love the money," Oakley said as he approached the stadium ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The BBC reported that the new owners have agreed not to sell a majority stake in Chelsea until 2032 and had given assurances over dividends and debt.

Martin Farrier, a long-standing Chelsea season ticket-holder, said he would have preferred a British owner.

"But that's because of the way the Americans appear to have run Manchester United into the ground, and I would hate that to happen here," he said.

The Florida-based Glazer family have owned United since 2005 and have faced fan opposition from the moment they completed their takeover as the club failed to match its previous glittering form.

By contrast, Chelsea have been England's most successful club since Abramovich bought the Londoners in 2003. But the turmoil over its ownership has coincided with a drop in form in recent weeks.

Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League in April and are well adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City. Next Saturday's FA Cup final against Liverpool offers them one last chance of silverware this season.

Ferdinand Weiss, a 22 year-old student from Austria who came to London to see the team he has supported since he was a boy, said players who have decided to leave Chelsea, such as defender Toni Rudiger, might have stayed without the confusion.

"It's good to bring some still water into the situation," Weiss said.

As for the change in ownership, he said there was no perfect solution for a club as big as Chelsea in the increasingly lucrative world of sports business.

"You have to pick oil money, or you have to pick some billionaire from the US There is no saviour out there."

Football

Chelsea FC / Chelsea Football Club

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

18h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

21h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

23h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

11h | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

11h | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

12h | Videos
Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years