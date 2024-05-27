Chelsea eye Enzo Maresca as new manager

AFP
27 May, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 11:38 pm

Chelsea are holding talks to make Leicester's Enzo Maresca their new head coach, according to British media reports.

The Italian, who until last year was Pep Guardiola's assistant at English champions Manchester City, has overseen an immediate return to the Premier League for the Foxes following their relegation 12 months ago.

His style of football is also said to have impressed Chelsea chiefs, with Sky Sports reporting Monday the Blues had asked Leicester for permission to speak directly to Maresca, whom they added was the London club's preferred choice.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino.

He spent just one season in charge at Stamford Bridge, with Brentford's Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna, who led Ipswich to top-flight promotion behind Leicester, also linked with the vacancy.

Pochettino left after a late surge resulted in Chelsea finishing sixth in the Premier League -- qualifying for the Europa Conference League -- but missed out on Champions League qualification and a trophy.

Chelsea lost the League Cup final 1-0 to Liverpool after extra-time and pushed Manchester City all the way before losing in the FA Cup semi-finals by the same score.

But there had been signs former Tottenham manager Pochettino's project was coming together during a run of five consecutive wins to end the campaign that ensured Chelsea will be involved in European competition next season.

