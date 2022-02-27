Chelsea condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Sports

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 05:09 pm

"The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace," the club said.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Premier League club Chelsea condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, saying the situation was "horrific and devastating".

Chelsea's statement came after their Russian owner Roman Abramovich gave trustees of the London side's foundation stewardship of the club, amid calls in Britain that he be sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, whose wealth stems in part from mining in Russia, did not refer to the situation in Ukraine or to the issue of sanctions in his statement released on Saturday.

"The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace," the club said.

Chelsea enjoyed the most successful period in their history after Abramovich took over in 2003, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

The Russian invested money into Chelsea which allowed then to sign key players and break the dominance of Manchester United and Arsenal in the mid-2000s.

