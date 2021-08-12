Chelsea break club transfer record to re-sign Lukaku from Inter Milan for €115m

Chelsea have re-signed striker Romelu Lukaku for a club-record €97.5m from Inter Milan.

Lukaku, who initially moved to Stamford Bridge as a 17-year-old from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2011, returns to Chelsea on a five-year deal.

The fee for Belgium's record goalscorer surpasses the €89m paid for Kai Havertz last summer.

After leaving Chelsea in 2014, Lukaku became one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, scoring 87 goals in 166 games for Everton between 2014 and 2017 and 42 goals in 96 appearances during his two years at Manchester United before signing for Inter in 2019.

"I'm happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club,' said Lukaku in a statement on the club's official website. "It's been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I'm coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling."

Chelsea may have conquered the Champions League for a second time last season, while also securing a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last term, but Jorginho was their top scorer in the league with seven goals.

Timo Werner struggled to live up to expectations following his €55m move from RB Leipzig last summer, scoring just six top-flight goals in 35 appearances, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud also struggled for consistency.

Giroud opted to join AC Milan in search of more regular minutes last month, leaving a spot open in Thomas Tuchel's ranks for a new target man, and Lukaku will be expected to walk straight into his starting line-up after solidifying his reputation as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe at San Siro.

The Belgium international failed to score a goal in 15 competitive outings for the Blues when he was last on their books, but returns as a far more accomplished player having fired Inter to their first Serie A crown in 11 years in 2020-21.

Lukaku, who began his career at Anderlecht in 2009, left Chelsea to join Everton in 2014 amid a lack of regular minutes at the Bridge and went onto score 87 goals in 166 games for the Toffees before joining Manchester United.

The Red Devils paid €88m to bring the frontman to Old Trafford in 2017, and he scored 26 goals in his debut season at the club but fell out of favour in 2018-19 amid persistent struggles for form and fitness.

United accepted a €1m loss on their initial investment when selling Lukaku to Inter at the end of that campaign, but he took his game to greater heights in Italy under Antonio Conte.

Chelsea's newest signing recorded 64 goals and 16 assists in 95 appearances for the Nerazzurri, and will now be expected to help the Blues launch a serious title challenge when the new campaign kicks off.