Chelsea appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager: reports

Sports

AFP
31 May, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 09:04 am

Related News

Chelsea appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager: reports

The Daily Telegraph said the Italian would be joining the Blues on a five-year contract, plus an option of a further year, designed to give the club stability after two years of upheaval under the new regime led by US investors Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.

AFP
31 May, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 09:04 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Chelsea have appointed Leicester's Enzo Maresca as their new head coach, according to British media reports late Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph said the Italian would be joining the Blues on a five-year contract, plus an option of a further year, designed to give the club stability after two years of upheaval under the new regime led by US investors Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.

Maresca, who until last year was Pep Guardiola's assistant at English champions Manchester City, oversaw an immediate return to the Premier League for Leicester following their relegation 12 months ago.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 44-year-old Italian's style of football is also said to have impressed Chelsea chiefs.

London club Chelsea were looking for a new manager after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino.

He spent just one season in charge at Stamford Bridge, with Brentford's Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna, who led Ipswich to top-flight promotion behind Leicester, also linked with the vacancy.

Pochettino left after a late surge resulted in Chelsea finishing sixth in the Premier League -- qualifying for the Europa Conference League -- but missed out on Champions League qualification and a trophy.

Chelsea lost the League Cup final 1-0 to Liverpool after extra-time and pushed Manchester City all the way before losing in the FA Cup semi-finals by the same score.

But there had been signs former Tottenham manager Pochettino's project was coming together during a run of five consecutive wins to end the campaign that ensured Chelsea will be involved in European competition next season.

Football

Enzo Maresca / Chelsea FC / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

37m | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

52m | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

1d | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

9h | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

12h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

11h | Videos
Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

10h | Videos