Chattogram's own Nayeem Hasan seeks to spin Bangladesh to victory

Nayeem Hasan is keenly focused as Bangladesh heads to Chattogram for the second Test against South Africa after a significant defeat in Mirpur.

Despite some resilience from the bowlers, the batting lineup's collapse led to a disheartening loss. As the team prepares for the final Test, there's a palpable sense of urgency and determination to turn things around. Playing on his home ground, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Nayeem is particularly excited and hopes to inspire a much-needed victory.

Nayeem Hasan, a native of Chattogram , has always considered the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as more than just a venue; it feels like home to him. His track record on this ground is impressive, having made his Test debut here with a remarkable five-wicket haul. In his last Test match in Chattogram in 2022, Nayeem showcased his potential once again by taking six wickets. This strong connection and past success give him a unique confidence as he prepares for the upcoming match.

Speaking about his upcoming opportunity, Nayeem expressed his enthusiasm, "It feels great to play on my home ground. I have played here before, Alhamdulillah, and I have two five-wicket hauls in my career here. If given the opportunity, I will try to give my best. InshaAllah, I think the wicket here will be different from the one in Mirpur."

Nayeem's optimism is not just rooted in personal sentiment but also in a strategic understanding of the game. He believes that the pitch in Chattogram will be more conducive to spin, which aligns well with the strengths of Bangladesh's spin bowling unit. "Our spinners are in great shape by the grace of Allah - Taijul Bhai, Miraz Bhai... InshaAllah, we will get a good result," he noted, highlighting the collective readiness of the team.

Reflecting on the team's preparation, Nayeem said, "Actually, we have to play good cricket. Batting, bowling, fielding all have to be good. We have to think that the result will come after five days, and we have to try to give our best in our respective roles. If we can fulfill our roles in batting, bowling, fielding, and play according to the process, then InshaAllah the result will be good at the end of the day."

As a lower-order batsman, Nayeem also understands the importance of contributing with the bat. "I try to consider myself a batter when I go out to bat. You will see if there is a partnership in the lower order, the momentum of the opposing team changes."

Nayeem's hometown advantage, combined with his previous successes and the collective determination of the team, sets a hopeful tone for the Chattogram Test. With a strong focus on correcting past mistakes and a clear strategy in mind, Nayeem Hasan and the Bangladesh team are poised to put up a formidable fight and potentially level the series against South Africa.