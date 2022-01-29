Chattogram's change captain and coach midway in the tournament

Sports

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 06:37 pm

Nixon was contracted for the whole season but he flew to England on Friday.

Chattogram Challengers have already played four matches under Mehidy Hasan Miraz's captaincy in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) so far. But Naeem Islam suddenly came on for the toss out of nowhere against Sylhet Sunrisers on Saturday. And that is not it. Even their head coach Paul Nixon returned to England before the match.

Nixon was contracted for the whole season but he flew to England on Friday. Yasir Alam, the chief operating officer of Chattogram Challengers, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

Nixon had to go since he has a long-term contract with county club Leicestershire, Yasir informed. 

"Leicestershire sent him an urgent notice (to return to the club). He wanted to stay here for the whole campaign but as that is his full-time job, he had to go," said Yasir.

Chattogram's bowling coach will take the head coach's role meanwhile.

"Tait will be our head coach now. We're not bringing any changes, really. Nixon will still communicate with us and give us the necessary suggestions when needed. Everything is fine," Yasir added.

Yasir said Nixon suggested Naeem be the captain for the rest of the tournament instead of Miraz. 

"Nixon thinks our middle order was under a bit of pressure. He wanted Miraz to be pressure-free in the middle order and bat according to his merit," Yasir concluded.

