Chattogram and Sylhet to host Ireland ODIs and T20Is, only Test to be played in Mirpur

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for Ireland's tour in March-April 2023 which includes three ODIs, three T20 internationals and one Test match.

This will be Ireland's first full tour to Bangladesh. Their only previous visit was in 2008 when the side played a three-match ODI series against the hosts in Dhaka. The lone Test will mark Ireland's return the longer format after three and a half years. It will also be the first meeting in a Test of the two teams.

The tour begins in Sylhet with the ODI series followed by the Twenty20 internationals in Chattogram. The only Test will be in Dhaka.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said: "Ireland's visit to Bangladesh is another exciting event in our home season after the series' against India and England.

"The BCB and Cricket Ireland have cordial and strong relationship and the two boards have worked very closely to arrange this bilateral tour despite the challenges of a busy international calendar. This is also a statement of the BCB's commitment to the ICC FTP."

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said: "We are delighted to confirm Ireland Men's seven-match, multi-format tour of Bangladesh - and thank the BCB for their cooperation and support in agreeing this month-long tour. Since the two sides first met in 1997, there has been a great on-field rivalry formed and we look forward to what looks set to be another competitive series.

"Of particular interest to players and fans alike will no doubt be the last fixture on the schedule – the match marks Ireland's return to playing Test cricket. It will undoubtedly be a challenging experience in Asian conditions for our squad, but it will be invaluable to our players' development knowing that we will be playing a great deal of cricket in Asia over coming years."