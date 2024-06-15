'Chasing personal milestones destroyed Pakistan’

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 June, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 01:01 pm

Related News

'Chasing personal milestones destroyed Pakistan’

T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmed Shehzad launched another scathing attack against captain Babar Azam, some of the other senior players , the management and the PCB.

Hindustan Times
15 June, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 01:01 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Pakistan have been one of the most consistent teams in the T20 World Cup history, where they have at least made the semifinals in six of the nine editions, including a run to the final thrice and a championship title haul once (2009). 

The only blip happened in 2024, where they suffered a humiliating group-stage exit where they were stunned by the USA in their opener before succumbing to India in a thriller. While they did win against Canada earlier this week to boost their chances, but with the USA-Ireland tie being washed out due to rain in Florida, the co-hosts joined India as the two teams from Group A to make the Super Eight.

Following the heartbreaking news for Pakistan, veteran batter Ahmed Shehzad launched yet another scathing attack against not just captain Babar Azam, but also some of the senior players in the team, the management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Shehzad, in fact, demanded the removal of Babar along with Mohammed Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"For the past five years, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf, they have played together and this lot has got enough opportunities but they have failed to deliver," Shehzad said on 'Haarna Mana Hai' on Geo News.

Shehzad accused the team of lacking leadership, forming separate groups and chasing personal milestones, which he highlighted from Pakistan's match against Canada.

"The kind of groupings that are happening in the team… there is lack of leadership. They keep saying they're learning from their mistakes. Against Canada, when you needed to up your run rate.. Rizwan scored the slowest fifty, Babar scored run-a-ball. There was no demons on that pitch," he lashed out.

"The problem is that (players chasing) personal milestones have ruined Pakistan cricket. That's why we're in this situation right now. They haven't learnt anything. There is no leadership in this team. You're (Babar Azam) just a social media-generated king. You've had four to five years… You guys play politics, you guys don't have the required fitness level. You have played your peak cricket and now your cricket is declining. You have not let anyone else come into the team. Till now, you have maintained friendships only," he added.

The 32-year-old also slammed Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of PCB, for reinstating Babar as the skipper just weeks ahead of the T20 World Cup and for announcing Wahab Riaz as the selector.

"PCB chairman, who has joined two months ago, has already took two bad calls in his tenure so far. First, he reinstated Babar Azam as captain. It was the worst decision because he was given enough chances as captain. He was tried and tested. Then he picked Wahab Riaz as selector, who has handled things very unprofessionally in the past two months," he said.

Shehzad, reiterating his earlier remark, demanded the removal of all the senior players, accusing them of playing politics in the Pakistan dressing room.

"Now people will come and scare the PCB chief that if he will remove 7-8 cricketers, then the team will lost its aura. But these are the guys, who are putting friendships over the country and if you remove only two or three from this lot then it would be injustice for them. Remove all of them," he concluded.

Pakistan will play their final group game against Ireland on Sunday in Florida. Both the teams have been knocked out of the race to make the Super Eight.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Ahmed Shehzad / Babar Azam / Pakistan Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

5h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

1h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

3h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

5h | Videos
Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

21h | Videos