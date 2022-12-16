Chasing big target an opportunity to play long innings, believes Miraz

While Bangladesh never chased down 300 plus target successfully, India set them a target of 513-run to win the first cricket Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz believes that chasing a massive target is an opportunity for them to play a long innings in a bid to gain confidence for future.

While Bangladesh never chased down 300 plus target successfully, India set them a target of 513-run to win the first cricket Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Mehidy apparently not looked so confident to win or draw this Test but sees it as opportunity as Bangladesh batters always have the shortcomings to play long innings in Test, a thing that hinders their progress in the longer version format.

"The wicket improves in Chittagong, as we have seen in losing a Test match here. A Test match isn't decided in one day. We have to keep batting, although it is a big challenge," Mehidy said here today after the third day's play.

"It is also a huge opportunity for our batters to play a long innings. Two days are remaining. Playing well in this match will give them a lot of confidence."

He also stressed upon the requirements to bat with lot of responsibility, which also was not in display in their first innings as they were bowled out for just 150 and conceded a 254-run lead. India racked up 404 in their first innings and declared the second innings on 258-2.

"Two days are in hand so we can't really have set plans. There's a lot of runs ahead of us. The batsmen just have to keep batting. There'll certainly be a result in this game. Either we will win or they will win. The batters definitely have to bat with responsibility," he said.

"The wicket is still quite good. It is important to execute properly. Good decision-making and a clear mindset is important. The batters understand their lacking particularly by seeing how we got out in the first innings. I hope it will be a good contest," he added.

Bangladesh were two bowlers short, going into the second innings as their pacer Ebadot Hossain and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, also the captain of the side, were not able to bowl due to back pain.

Mehidy thinks despite the shortage of two bowlers, they bowled well to contain the Indian batters who had the backing of huge first innings lead.

According to him, Bangladeshi bowlers get better day by day in this format and now it is high time for the batters to show their improvement.

"Bowlers have to bowl for a long time. Taijul bhai bowled well in the first innings. They played for runs in the second innings. We tried hard to contain them on this wicket. You have to play well over five days to win a Test. It is not easy. Batsmen have fewer opportunities than a bowler, who get to bowl in spells. They can make a comeback. Batsmen don't have that luxury," he said.

"Our bowlers have improved and are always making contributions. Batsmen have to develop further. We will work on it. They are talking about it, especially their mistakes. They are trying to find as much solutions," he added.

Having said that, Mehidy believes the batters would come back strongly and this Test gives them that opportunity.

"You need to have skills to survive in international cricket. We have skillful players in the team. They have been playing well for a long time. But it is a team game. Not everyone will have the same form. I might not have as good as a series as this one in our next series. This is how it goes. It is important to make contributions in the team, and to come back to form. I feel that our batsmen will definitely make a comeback. If they work on their mistakes, they will find a solution." he added.

