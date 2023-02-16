Charles, Litton star with the bat as Comilla lift BPL title for record fourth time

Comilla Victorians lifted the BPL title for a record fourth time as they beat Mashrafe Mortaza's Sylhet Strikers by seven wickets in the final. It was Imrul Kayes' third BPL title as captain.

In a 176-run chase, Comilla were in a bit of bother when Litton Das got out after his fifty. Johnson Charles was on a run-a-ball 39* but smashed the ball around to finish on a match-winning 79* off 52.

Mushfiqur Rahim's 74* off 48 and Najmul Hossain Shanto's 64 off 45 propelled Sylhet to 175 for seven. Shanto, en route to his fifty, became only the second batter after Rilee Rossouw to bring up 500 runs in a single tournament. The southpaw got out in the 13th over - when the score was 105/3 - leaving a great launching pad for the batters to come.

But it was all Mushfiqur after that. The experienced campaigner had an average season up until the final but found some form in the all-important encounter.

Mushfiqur hit five fours and three sixes in his knock.

Mustafizur Rahman used his variations to good effect and picked up two wickets.

Comilla lost two wickets early but Litton Das was in his element. He played a stroke-filled knock of 55 off 39 with the help of seven fours and a six and his dismissal in the 13th over gave Sylhet hope.

Two excellent overs from George Linde and Luke Wood saw Comilla needing 52 off four overs with Moeen Ali and a struggling Johnson Charles in the middle.

Rubel Hossain, after a great start, lost the plot as Charles made up for the slow start with two sixes and a four. He brought up his fifty in the same over that yielded 23 runs.

Charles almost sealed the deal with two sixes off Wood in the next over and the rest was a formality.