Sports

Hindustan Times
25 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 02:49 pm

'This chapter is closed': Ronaldo shuts reporter's Man United query with blunt reply

It has been an eventful two weeks for Ronaldo. It all started with the bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed Manchester United, the incumbent manager and the owners. A week later, the Red Devils announced that they mutually agreed to part ways with the Portugal star as his contract was terminated. And then, on Thursday, Ronaldo converted the penalty to become the first man to score in five different World Cups.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Portugal survived a scare on Thursday night in Stadium 974 after Cristiano Ronaldo's history-scripting goal against Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup. After he converted the penalty, Ghana equalised, but Portugal quickly went 3-1 up in the Group H encounter. 

However, Ghana looked to turn the tables moments after Portugal made three big substitutions, including that of Ronaldo, putting one behind while missing another one. Despite a winning start and a record goal, Ronaldo could not escape a question about Manchester United when he took the press conference after the match and it lasted only two minutes and 12 seconds.

It has been an eventful two weeks for Ronaldo. It all started with the bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed Manchester United, the incumbent manager and the owners. A week later, the Red Devils announced that they mutually agreed to part ways with the Portugal star as his contract was terminated. And then, on Thursday, Ronaldo converted the penalty to become the first man to score in five different World Cups.

After the match, Ronaldo took the press conference for just two minutes and 12 seconds where he answered just two questions.

The 37-year-old said: "This was a beautiful moment – my fifth World Cup. We won, we started with a good foot. A very important win. We know the first match is crucial. But also a world record. The first player to score in five World Cups. That makes me proud."

He was then asked by a reporter on the eventful week about Manchester United terminating his contract and he shut the journalist with a blunt response.

"The most important step is we won. It was a week that finished this chapter (with United)," he said. "This chapter is closed. We wanted to start with a good foot. We won. I could help my team. All the rest does not matter."

