Chappell lavishes praise on Pant, says no one can replace his 'desire to dominate bowlers'

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 01:28 pm

Related News

Chappell lavishes praise on Pant, says no one can replace his 'desire to dominate bowlers'

Ahead of the series, India received a major setback when one of their most consistent performers in the format – Rishabh Pant — faced severe injuries in a car crash last month. While Pant is out of danger, he faces a significant period of time away from cricket as the India wicketkeeper-batter sustained injuries to his head, back, and leg. 

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 01:28 pm
Chappell lavishes praise on Pant, says no one can replace his &#039;desire to dominate bowlers&#039;

Team India faces a stern test in the longest format of the game next month when the side takes on Australia in a four-match series. The Test series will be crucial to India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship final, scheduled to be played in June later this year; India are currently second in the table with 58.93 percentage points to their name. Australia, meanwhile, are comfortably at the top with 75.56 percentage points.

Ahead of the series, India received a major setback when one of their most consistent performers in the format – Rishabh Pant — faced severe injuries in a car crash last month. While Pant is out of danger, he faces a significant period of time away from cricket as the India wicketkeeper-batter sustained injuries to his head, back, and leg. 

In Pant's absence, India have named Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat as two wicketkeepers in the squad for the first two Tests but Australia legend Ian Chappell believes the side will regardless be missing the 24-year-old wicketkeeper.

Lavishing big praise on Pant, Chappell said that no batter can replicate Pant's "desire to dominate bowlers."

"India also have some points to prove, not the least to do with how Pant's replacement performs. The main thing India will lose from Pant's unavailability is an excellent run rate, which came from his belligerent aggression. No one can replace Pant's desire to dominate bowlers, so India have to rely on their top batters not only performing but also maintaining a good strike rate," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

Chappell also laid a task for India's big three – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara – as they gear up to face Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon.

"One of the main tasks for Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be to establish mental superiority over Lyon. If Australia can't rely on Lyon claiming regular wickets at an acceptable rate, their bowling will then depend greatly on the "big three"," said Chappell.

Cricket

Rishabh Pant / Ian Chappell / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

7h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

6h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

20h | TBS Entertainment
15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

19h | TBS Career
Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

18h | TBS SPORTS
Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund