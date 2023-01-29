Chappell lavishes praise on Pant, says no one can replace his 'desire to dominate bowlers'

Team India faces a stern test in the longest format of the game next month when the side takes on Australia in a four-match series. The Test series will be crucial to India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship final, scheduled to be played in June later this year; India are currently second in the table with 58.93 percentage points to their name. Australia, meanwhile, are comfortably at the top with 75.56 percentage points.

Ahead of the series, India received a major setback when one of their most consistent performers in the format – Rishabh Pant — faced severe injuries in a car crash last month. While Pant is out of danger, he faces a significant period of time away from cricket as the India wicketkeeper-batter sustained injuries to his head, back, and leg.

In Pant's absence, India have named Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat as two wicketkeepers in the squad for the first two Tests but Australia legend Ian Chappell believes the side will regardless be missing the 24-year-old wicketkeeper.

Lavishing big praise on Pant, Chappell said that no batter can replicate Pant's "desire to dominate bowlers."

"India also have some points to prove, not the least to do with how Pant's replacement performs. The main thing India will lose from Pant's unavailability is an excellent run rate, which came from his belligerent aggression. No one can replace Pant's desire to dominate bowlers, so India have to rely on their top batters not only performing but also maintaining a good strike rate," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

Chappell also laid a task for India's big three – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara – as they gear up to face Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon.

"One of the main tasks for Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be to establish mental superiority over Lyon. If Australia can't rely on Lyon claiming regular wickets at an acceptable rate, their bowling will then depend greatly on the "big three"," said Chappell.