Chapman denies NZ underestimated UAE after shock T20I loss

Sports

Reuters
20 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 12:10 pm

Related News

Chapman denies NZ underestimated UAE after shock T20I loss

After narrowly avoiding a defeat in the opener on Friday, the tourists managed a below-par 142-8, which the UAE chased down with 26 balls to spare to register their first victory against New Zealand in any format of the game.

Reuters
20 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Photo: Emirates Cricket Board
Photo: Emirates Cricket Board

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman denied they took the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lightly after their shock loss to the minnows in the second T20 International in Dubai on Saturday.

After narrowly avoiding a defeat in the opener on Friday, the tourists managed a below-par 142-8, which the UAE chased down with 26 balls to spare to register their first victory against New Zealand in any format of the game.

New Zealand were reeling at 65-5 in the 12th over before Chapman, who topscored for his side with a breezy 63, lent some respectability to their score even though it was not enough in the end.

The UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (55) and number four batter Asif Khan, who made a whirlwind 48, engineered a clinical chase to fashion their seven-wicket victory to level the series 1-1.

"I think we've seen associate cricket is going from strength to strength," Chapman told reporters after the loss, denying lowering the guard against a team 13 rungs lower in the official rankings.

"The T20 World Cup in Australia highlighted that with some associate nations turning over some test nations.

"It's certainly no surprise to see the way they've played and the confidence they have with some really strong local tournaments here.

"It's producing some good talent."

New Zealand captain Tim Southee also heaped praise on their opponents.

"A lot of the credit has to go to the UAE team. They outplayed us in all three facets," Southee said.

"We probably didn't learn enough from the other day, we made a few mistakes that were similar to the other day and we were made to pay for that.

"We just have to be bettered in all three areas."

The third and final T20 is scheduled later on Sunday.

Cricket

Mark chapman / New Zealand Cricket Team / UAE cricket team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country