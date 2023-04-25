Chapman 'checks back' into hotel in Rawalpindi after being named in NZ squad for Pakistan ODIs

Sports

Reuters
25 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 01:09 pm

Related News

Chapman 'checks back' into hotel in Rawalpindi after being named in NZ squad for Pakistan ODIs

Initially selected only for the T20 leg of the Black Caps' tour, Chapman had checked out of his hotel room in Rawalpindi and was preparing to leave for home after helping his team draw the series 2-2 on Monday.

Reuters
25 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 01:09 pm
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Mark Chapman's red-hot Twenty20 form in Pakistan has revived the New Zealand batter's One-Day International career in a World Cup year but the 28-year-old is taking nothing for granted.

Initially selected only for the T20 leg of the Black Caps' tour, Chapman had checked out of his hotel room in Rawalpindi and was preparing to leave for home after helping his team draw the series 2-2 on Monday.

Then came the news he was staying on for the five-match ODI series starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

"I had to check back into my room," Chapman, who made his international debut for Hong Kong in 2014 before moving to New Zealand, said. "I already had paid my bill and checked out.

"I got back here, had to get another room key ... Same room, thankfully. So, it feels like home."

Chapman was dismissed only once in five innings and racked up 290 runs - a record tally for a five-match T20 series - and was named Player of the Series.

The middle-order batter smashed 104 off 57 balls on Monday to secure New Zealand's six-wicket win in the final match, a knock which head coach Gary Stead called "special".

New Zealand are touring without regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is sidelined with a knee injury sustained in the Indian Premier League, while several others are busy honouring franchise commitments in that tournament.

Chapman played the last of his seven ODIs against Scotland in July last year.

Sustaining the prolific run against Pakistan's formidable attack would boost his selection chances for the one-day World Cup in India later this year but Chapman is not thinking that far ahead.

"To be honest, I haven't really thought too much about that," he said.

"We've got a five-match one day series ahead of us. That's our primary focus at the moment."

Cricket

Mark chapman / New Zealand Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

1h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

2h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

3h | Habitat
Teresa Albor, founder and designer of Re/DRESS. Re/DRESS creates their collections using almost 100% recycled textiles. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A partnership to promote RMG waste recycling in the country

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

20h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

21h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

22h | TBS Stories
Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge