Chandimal withdraws from Chattogram Test due to ‘family emergency’

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 11:07 am

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka middle-order batter Dinesh Chandimal has withdrawn from the team playing the second Test against Bangladesh with immediate effect due to a "family medical emergency", according to a media release from the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). 

Chandimal is set to fly back home immediately. 

"Sri Lanka Cricket, his teammates, and the coaching staff fully support Dinesh Chandimal at this moment of need and request that the public respect his and his family's privacy," the release added.

Chandimal scored a half-century in the first innings of the ongoing Test match. 

