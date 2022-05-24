Champions Manchester City paint town blue with open top bus parade

Sports

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 11:13 am

Related News

Champions Manchester City paint town blue with open top bus parade

The players and staff, decked in City's sky blue and holding the Premier League trophy aloft, waved at fans from an open top bus as confetti rained down and blue smoke flares were lit along the route.

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 11:13 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City celebrated their fourth Premier League title in five years in spectacular style on Monday as fans thronged the streets of the city to party with their heroes for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

City nearly lost their crown to Liverpool on the last day of the season on Sunday when Pep Guardiola's side found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa before scoring three goals in a dramatic five-minute turnaround to win 3-2. 

The players and staff, decked in City's sky blue and holding the Premier League trophy aloft, waved at fans from an open top bus as confetti rained down and blue smoke flares were lit along the route.

"It is amazing, to do this for the fourth time. We couldn't really do it last year because of Covid but amazing to see so many people here to celebrate with us," midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said.

"The players have pushed me all the way. I've been here seven years and I love them. I have three more years and I'm definitely staying, this is where I want to be and win more trophies."

The Belgian was named the Premier League's Player of the Season, having won the award for a second time after scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists -- including one for the winner against Villa scored by Ilkay Gundogan. 

Gundogan added: "Honestly I didn't feel that much (scoring the winner), I got it on a plate from Kevin. Everything else was pure joy. Not a bad week, I cannot complain."

Guardiola, who became the most successful foreign manager in English football with his fourth league title, puffed away on a cigar and looked a rejuvenated man after a tense title race.

"Everybody knows it was an incredible achievement. This is the toughest league and we have won four since we've been here. I can see the happiness on the people's faces," Guardiola said.

"I am the best dancer of my staff, we will do it tonight. We saw the reaction when Ilkay Gundogan scored the winning goal."

Football

manchester city / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

3h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

4h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

22h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

4h | Videos
Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

17h | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

18h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature